Erasmus names Bok squad for Australia, New Zealand Tests
The Springboks take on Australia in the Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth next weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Johan "Rassie" Erasmus named a 30-man squad Sunday for Rugby Championship home matches against Australia on 29 September and New Zealand on 6 October:
Forwards (16)
Schalk Brits, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (capt), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Warren Whiteley.
Ruhan Nel, Vincent Koch, Sbu Nkosi, Lionel Mapoe, Ivan van Zyl added to the #Springboks squad for their final two Castle Lager Rugby Championship home matches against the @qantaswallabies and the @AllBlacks @RuhanNel7only uncapped player. @MTNza @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vIZBQhMFqQ— South African Rugby (@Springboks) September 23, 2018
Backs (14)
Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andre Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Ruhan Nel, Sibusiso Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux, Damian Willemse, Ivan van Zyl.
