Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral on 6 October
Molewa died on Saturday at age 61 in a hospital in Pretoria after a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will receive a state funeral on 6 October, according to her family.
Tributes have continued pouring in for the minister with the Congress of the People (Cope) adding its voice to commemorating her life.
Cope’s Papi Kganare says the country has suffered a loss in Molewa as she was one of the leaders who shaped the course of history with her activities in the African National Congress (ANC) while fighting against apartheid.
Kganare says they’re grieving with Molewa’s family and loved ones.
“Her contribution towards the achievement of freedom is unparalleled. What people don’t know about her is that she spent more than six months in detention because of ANC activities in the 80s’”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
