Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral

Molewa died on Saturday at age 61 in a hospital in Pretoria after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has proposed that she be given a state funeral on 6 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since announced a period of mourning with immediate effect and has ordered all flags to be flown at half-mast.

Meanwhile, Tributes have continued pouring in for the minister with the Congress of the People (Cope) adding its voice to commemorating her life.

Cope’s Papi Kganare says the country has suffered a loss in Molewa as she was one of the leaders who shaped the course of history with her activities in the African National Congress (ANC) while fighting against apartheid.

Kganare says they’re grieving with Molewa’s family and loved ones.

“Her contribution towards the achievement of freedom is unparalleled. What people don’t know about her is that she spent more than six months in detention because of ANC activities in the 80s.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)