EC police investigate murder of 3 family members

CAPE TOWN – Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the murders of three people believed to be from the same family.

It’s understood the crime took place on Saturday night in the town of Dutywa where authorities were informed by community members that the trio was killed.

The identities of the victims have not been divulged.

The police's Jackson Manatha says the motive for the murders is still unclear.

“The deceased were a 49-year-old man, 40-year-old woman, and their eight-year-old daughter. It looked like they were attacked with bush knife/knives. It is not clear at this point how the community members find out about the murders of the family.”

Police in the region have condemned the murder as a cold-blooded attack and they have vowed to work until the suspects have been apprehended.

No arrests have yet been made.

Earlier on Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they expect to make more arrests after one man was arrested for the Phoenix triple murder in KwaZulu-Natal.

A mother and her two daughters were killed on Friday night.

Police say the suspect who's been apprehended is believed to be known to the family.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)