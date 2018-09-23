EC police investigate murder of 3 family members

-
Azapo joins tributes to Edna MolewaLocal
-
Bonteheuwel councillor repeats call for police help amid ongoing gang violenceLocal
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’Local
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeralLocal
-
Police probe deaths of 2 illegal miners in unused mineLocal
-
2 suspects arrested after CT cash heistLocal
Popular Topics
-
Azapo joins tributes to Edna MolewaLocal
-
Bonteheuwel councillor repeats call for police help amid ongoing gang violenceLocal
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’Local
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeralLocal
-
Police probe deaths of 2 illegal miners in unused mineLocal
-
2 suspects arrested after CT cash heistLocal
Popular Topics
-
Erasmus names Bok squad for Australia, New Zealand TestsSport
-
[WATCH] SA athlete Stephen Mokoka sets new Sanlam Cape Town Marathon recordLocal
-
Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town MarathonSport
-
Australia's Smith scores half century on club returnSport
-
Anderson beats Djokovic again in Laver Cup as Team World hits backSport
-
Ferguson's United return spoiled as Wolves earn drawSport
Popular Topics
Ariana Grande: Everything will be ok
-
Temporary road closures in CT due to marathonLocal
-
Lotto results: Saturday 22 SeptemberLifestyle
-
Cher: I've always felt like an outsiderLifestyle
-
Union on being a black actress in 'segregated' Hollywood & other thingsLifestyle
-
Mindy Kaling's work home balanceLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018Local
-
Elton John signs with Universal 'for the rest of his career'Lifestyle
-
Nick Cannon wants to settle Kanye West rowLifestyle
-
Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummerLifestyle
-
DA says focal point is how it will deal with state capture, corruptionPolitics
-
Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizensPolitics
-
Mixed reaction to Dan Plato's appointment as CT mayorPolitics
-
DA in Gauteng 'moves full speed forward' ahead of 2019 electionsLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] DA launches election campaignLocal
-
DA to reveal its 2019 election teamPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Empowering women at centre of controlling population growth in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Dear Kessie Nair, racism is not an illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] The private use of marijuana legalised. Why it’s a good thingOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Turning and turning: tackling symbols of black painOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How far must people in Africa travel to get to a hospital?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why ex-offenders in SA should get a resettlement grantOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Sactwu: Stimulus plan has potential to create jobs, stabilise industryLocal
-
'Proposed infrastructure fund will encourage private sector to participate'Local
-
Some economists give stimulus, recovery plan thumbs upLocal
-
Dissected new iPhones reveal Intel, Micron, Toshiba partsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reformLocal
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?Local
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
EC police investigate murder of 3 family members
No arrests have yet been made.
CAPE TOWN – Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the murders of three people believed to be from the same family.
It’s understood the crime took place on Saturday night in the town of Dutywa where authorities were informed by community members that the trio was killed.
The identities of the victims have not been divulged.
The police's Jackson Manatha says the motive for the murders is still unclear.
“The deceased were a 49-year-old man, 40-year-old woman, and their eight-year-old daughter. It looked like they were attacked with bush knife/knives. It is not clear at this point how the community members find out about the murders of the family.”
Police in the region have condemned the murder as a cold-blooded attack and they have vowed to work until the suspects have been apprehended.
No arrests have yet been made.
Earlier on Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they expect to make more arrests after one man was arrested for the Phoenix triple murder in KwaZulu-Natal.
A mother and her two daughters were killed on Friday night.
Police say the suspect who's been apprehended is believed to be known to the family.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’2 hours ago
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral3 hours ago
-
More arrests expected following Phoenix triple murder, says Cele4 hours ago
-
'SABC cannot be allowed to collapse'9 hours ago
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit2 days ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.