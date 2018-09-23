Dept set to improve 2018's matric pass rate

The Department of Basic Education has made numerous visits to schools in the Eastern Cape to support, monitor, motivate and resolve any issues.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department says it's hard at work to ensure the improvement in this year's matric pass rates.

In 2017 the Eastern Cape had the lowest pass rate at 65,8%.

The department has made numerous visits to schools in the Eastern Cape to support, monitor, motivate and resolve any issues.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “We’ve also checked their holiday classes which were created to provide additional support to the grade 12s.”

Mhlanga says vandalism and violence in schools have a negative impact on teaching and learning.

“It disrupts learning and teaching and also interferes with learners’ preparation."

