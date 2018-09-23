DA says focal point is how it will deal with state capture, corruption
DA Leader Mmusi Maimane made the remarks during his keynote address at the party's official 2019 election campaign launch in Johannesburg on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says a major focal point for the party during its campaign trail towards the 2019 elections is how it will deal with state capture and corruption.
Maimane says corruption is everywhere and is pervasive in every municipality.
He made the remarks during his keynote address at the party's official 2019 election campaign launch in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Maimane says there was no new dawn after former president Jacob Zuma left office.
He says the same corrupt people who allegedly sold the country to the controversial Gupta family are the same people now running for office.
“Instead, ditsotsi [crooks] keep their jobs. They get promoted. The become secretaries-general of the ANC. They become deputy presidents, the likes of David Mabuza. Batho ba re a ba tseba ke ditsotsi [these people we know them, they are crooks.”
He says the DA government has never been labelled as corrupt.
“The moment this government realise that they can become rich for themselves, instead of empowering our people.
Maimane says the DA also intends on fixing the police to combat the escalating crime.
