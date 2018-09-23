Bonteheuwel councillor repeats call for police help amid ongoing gang violence

A man and two women were shot in the area. It’s understood one of the victims was just 15-years-old.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel councillor is yet again calling for more police resources after three people were shot and injured on Saturday night.

A man and two women were shot in the area. It’s understood one of the victims was just 15-years-old.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene and the victims were taken to hospital.

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the community is under siege and wants to see more boots on the ground.

“Again, this is a result of gangsterism but also a result of the fact that we don’t have visible policing. We don’t have enough policemen patrolling our streets in these hotspots where shootings have consistently been taking place.”

Over the past week, more than six people were wounded and killed in the Bonteheuwel area.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)