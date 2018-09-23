Bonteheuwel councillor repeats call for police help amid ongoing gang violence
A man and two women were shot in the area. It’s understood one of the victims was just 15-years-old.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel councillor is yet again calling for more police resources after three people were shot and injured on Saturday night.
A man and two women were shot in the area. It’s understood one of the victims was just 15-years-old.
Authorities say the suspects fled the scene and the victims were taken to hospital.
Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the community is under siege and wants to see more boots on the ground.
“Again, this is a result of gangsterism but also a result of the fact that we don’t have visible policing. We don’t have enough policemen patrolling our streets in these hotspots where shootings have consistently been taking place.”
Over the past week, more than six people were wounded and killed in the Bonteheuwel area.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.