Azapo joins tributes to Edna Molewa

JOHANNESBURG - The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) says the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa was a dedicated public servant and a formidable struggle icon.

The party says the minister's passing comes at a time when the country is engulfed with political corruption and the erosion of leadership.

News of Molewa's death sent shockwaves across the country with government ministries and environmental organisations across the globe expressing their condolences to her family.

Azapo’s spokesperson Amukelani Ngobeni says Molewa was one of the most dedicated ministers.

“She was one of the hard-working ministers [with] less of media negative stories in the papers, but she has been hard-working when we talk about rhino poaching in the country [and] all environmental related issues… We think it’s a great loss to both the country and to the government.”

