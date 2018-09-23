Arson suspected to be behind yet another CT train fire
The rail agency says the train was stationed between Dal Josafat and Huguenot station after experiencing technical problems it was then set alight.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says it is investigating the cause behind yet another train fire in Cape Town.
At least five train carriages were gutted following Friday's blaze.
The rail agency says the train was stationed between Dal Josafat and Huguenot station after experiencing technical problems it was then set alight.
It's the eighth such attack this year.
Metrorail spokesperson Zinho Mihi says it suspects arson.
“The fire brigade, police and Metrorail technicians were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. The damage is estimated at about R19 million and there were no injuries reported."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.