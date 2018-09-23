Arson suspected to be behind yet another CT train fire

The rail agency says the train was stationed between Dal Josafat and Huguenot station after experiencing technical problems it was then set alight.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says it is investigating the cause behind yet another train fire in Cape Town.

At least five train carriages were gutted following Friday's blaze.

It's the eighth such attack this year.

Metrorail spokesperson Zinho Mihi says it suspects arson.

“The fire brigade, police and Metrorail technicians were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. The damage is estimated at about R19 million and there were no injuries reported."