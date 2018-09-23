Ariana Grande: Everything will be ok
Ariana Grande posted a positive Twitter message to her followers and told them she knows 'everything will be okay' in the end.
LONDON - Ariana Grande knows "everything will be okay".
The God Is A Woman hitmaker posted a message of positivity to her millions of Twitter followers, just days after she missed the Emmy Awards.
She wrote on Twitter: "everything will be okay ... i love u so v much (sic)"
everything will be okay— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018
Grande previously revealed she missed the Emmys to "heal and mend".
Following the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller from an apparent overdose just days ago and the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, North West England, in May 2017, her representative said: "Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without a deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."
TheSide to Side hitmaker recently shared a touching tribute to Mac and admitted she "can't believe" he's gone.
She wrote on Instagram: "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest. (sic)"
