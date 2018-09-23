ANC sends condolences to families affected by Tanzania ferry disaster
More than 200 people died after an overcrowded ferry boat capsized in Lake Victoria on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has added its voice in expressing sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of Tanzania's ferry disaster.
More than 200 people died after an overcrowded ferry boat capsized in Lake Victoria on Thursday.
Bereaved family members buried their loved ones in a ceremony overseen by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.
The ANC has described the incident as a tragedy and says its thoughts are with the families of the victims.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The people of South Africa and Tanzania have a special bond of friendship which was formed during the struggle for liberation. We are confident that the government of Tanzania will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to get to the bottom of this tragic incident to enable affected families to get closure.”
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has since announced that the captain of the ferry has been arrested and is in custody.
Magufuli has also ordered the arrest of all other personnel who were responsible for the boat’s operations.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
AU calls for eSwatini to end ban on political parties
-
Brotherhood chief, 65 others get life for Egypt attack
-
Families bury victims as Tanzania ferry disaster toll passes 200
-
Nigerian governorship vote ends in a stalement - official
-
Nigeria's Buhari under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill
-
A dozen civilians dead in DR Congo rebel attack - witnesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.