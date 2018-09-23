ANC sends condolences to families affected by Tanzania ferry disaster

More than 200 people died after an overcrowded ferry boat capsized in Lake Victoria on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has added its voice in expressing sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of Tanzania's ferry disaster.

Bereaved family members buried their loved ones in a ceremony overseen by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The ANC has described the incident as a tragedy and says its thoughts are with the families of the victims.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The people of South Africa and Tanzania have a special bond of friendship which was formed during the struggle for liberation. We are confident that the government of Tanzania will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to get to the bottom of this tragic incident to enable affected families to get closure.”

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has since announced that the captain of the ferry has been arrested and is in custody.

Magufuli has also ordered the arrest of all other personnel who were responsible for the boat’s operations.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)