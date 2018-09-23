Winnie Mandela food gardens launched on birthday of late struggle icon
Provincial ANC's Sochayile Khanyile says this is a great way to honour mama Winnie.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng has kicked off a week of remembrance for late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
To celebrate mama Winnie's birthday on Wednesday the party announced the launch of Winnie Mandela food gardens, a community project and a feeding scheme at children's homes in Soweto.
Madikizela-Mandela passed away earlier this year at Netcare Milpark hospital at the age of 81.
Provincial ANC's Sochayile Khanyile says this is a great way to honour mama Winnie.
“So that we can use these gardens to provide for the poor, to start a programme to ensure that we take care of those who are going through problems of poverty. Those are the programmes that were planned for the period.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.