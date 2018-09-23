Winnie Mandela food gardens launched on birthday of late struggle icon

Provincial ANC's Sochayile Khanyile says this is a great way to honour mama Winnie.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng has kicked off a week of remembrance for late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

To celebrate mama Winnie's birthday on Wednesday the party announced the launch of Winnie Mandela food gardens, a community project and a feeding scheme at children's homes in Soweto.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away earlier this year at Netcare Milpark hospital at the age of 81.

Provincial ANC's Sochayile Khanyile says this is a great way to honour mama Winnie.

“So that we can use these gardens to provide for the poor, to start a programme to ensure that we take care of those who are going through problems of poverty. Those are the programmes that were planned for the period.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)