2 suspects arrested after CT cash heist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

2 suspects arrested after CT cash heist

Three people were wounded following a shoot-out with police on Saturday afternoon.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for more suspects following a cash-in-transit heist in Eerste River.

Three people were wounded following a shoot-out with police on Saturday afternoon. Two suspects have since been arrested.

A group of armed men targeted the cash van which was travelling along Forest Drive in Eerste River. The suspects then opened fire wounding the driver in the leg.

The group then confronted two security guards and robbed them of their handguns and cash. An off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident called for back-up.

Police said in a statement: “A captain with his Blue Downs Cluster team responded to the incident. A shootout ensued between the police and suspects, some suspects fled on foot and others in vehicles. However, SAPS arrested two suspects aged 34 and 47 years old, with the 34-year-old shot in his upper body.”

The search continues for the missing suspects who managed to flee the scene with the undisclosed amount of money.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA