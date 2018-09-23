2 suspects arrested after CT cash heist

Three people were wounded following a shoot-out with police on Saturday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for more suspects following a cash-in-transit heist in Eerste River.

A group of armed men targeted the cash van which was travelling along Forest Drive in Eerste River. The suspects then opened fire wounding the driver in the leg.

The group then confronted two security guards and robbed them of their handguns and cash. An off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident called for back-up.

Police said in a statement: “A captain with his Blue Downs Cluster team responded to the incident. A shootout ensued between the police and suspects, some suspects fled on foot and others in vehicles. However, SAPS arrested two suspects aged 34 and 47 years old, with the 34-year-old shot in his upper body.”

The search continues for the missing suspects who managed to flee the scene with the undisclosed amount of money.

