Tributes continue to pour in for Edna Molewa

Molewa passed away at the age of 61 after a period of illness.

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes continued to pour in on Saturday following news of the passing of Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

Molewa passed away at the age of 61 after a period of illness.

It’s understood she had fallen ill during her official visit to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in China and passed on at a hospital in Pretoria.

Molewa was appointed as the Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs in 2010 before her ministry was split in 2014 where she was placed at the helm of what became the Ministry of Environmental Affairs.

Molewa had also previously served as North West premier in 2004, making her the first female premier of the province.

Here’s are some of the tributes from social media users.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Minister Edna Molewa. A tireless political activist and servant of the people.

Robala ka Kgotso Mme. pic.twitter.com/THdnSDBpIf — Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) September 22, 2018

The news of the sudden passing of Minister Edna Molewa have hit many of us with shock and deep sadness. Her contribution to environmental awareness and action will be remembered nationally and globally. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues #RIPEdnaMolewa pic.twitter.com/9363wFhUtr — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 22, 2018

Shocked by passing away of #EdnaMolewa - a force for progress in SA, and strong partner of EU on global issues like CITES and Climate Change. Picture shows us 3 weeks ago on climate outreach. Great loss for SA + world. @EUClimateAction pic.twitter.com/k2qDK9MYCW — Marcus Cornaro (@MarcusCornaro) September 22, 2018

Let me join South Africans in expressing our deep sense of sadness over the loss of Cde Edna Molewa, more sad is that all this comes so sudden and shocks us. She was devoted to her work, dedicated to the plight of ordinary South Africans. Comrade Edna leaves us poorer. — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) September 22, 2018

Still lost for words. Government has lost one of its Executive member , a pleasant and hard working woman. Rest In Peace Mme Edna Molewa. Thank you for your contribution to our country pic.twitter.com/hbKw9DGsjA — phumla williams (@mirriamp) September 22, 2018

HAMBA KAHLE DEAREST COMRADE AND FRIEND #EdnaMolewa pic.twitter.com/xoYObwuwbw — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 22, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)