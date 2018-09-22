Popular Topics
Tributes continue to pour in for Edna Molewa

Molewa passed away at the age of 61 after a period of illness.

Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa. Picture: GCIS.
Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa. Picture: GCIS.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes continued to pour in on Saturday following news of the passing of Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

Molewa passed away at the age of 61 after a period of illness.

It’s understood she had fallen ill during her official visit to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in China and passed on at a hospital in Pretoria.

Molewa was appointed as the Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs in 2010 before her ministry was split in 2014 where she was placed at the helm of what became the Ministry of Environmental Affairs.

Molewa had also previously served as North West premier in 2004, making her the first female premier of the province.

Here’s are some of the tributes from social media users.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

