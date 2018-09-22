'Stimulus package to include package to support emerging black farmers'

These are among the initiatives President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in Pretoria on Friday as part of the economic stimulus package.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the economic stimulus package will include a package to support emerging black farmers and facilitate their entry into the market.

These are among the initiatives he announced in Pretoria on Friday as part of the economic stimulus package.

The plans include a R400 billion infrastructure fund and a relook at red tape which is hindering international investment.

Ramaphosa says emerging farmers will receive significant support from government.

"The interventions we have identified will include a package of support measures for black commercial so as to increase their entry into food value chains through access to infrastructure. Finance will be mobilised from the land banks, from the Industrial Development Corporation and commercial banks as well.

Ramaphosa also announced the appointment of a panel to guide the inter-ministerial committee on land reform.

He says the panel will advise government on a fair and equitable land reform process.

