Several killed as gunmen attack military parade in Iran - state TV
State television blamed 'takfiri elements', a reference to Islamist militants, for the attack in Ahvaz, the centre of Khuzestan province, which has been the site of sporadic protests by Iran’s Arab minority.
DUBAI - Several people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire during a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, state television reported.
Iran was holding a number of parades in cities including the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf to mark the start of the country’s 1980-88 war with Iraq.
“Shooting began by several gunmen from behind the stand during the parade. There are several killed and injured,” a correspondent told state television.
