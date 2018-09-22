Sactwu: Stimulus plan has potential to create jobs, stabilise industry
At a briefing in Pretoria, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to help ignite investor confidence and prevent job losses.
JOHANNESBURG - Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) says it believes President Cyril Ramaphosa's stimulus package will result in a positive impact on their industry.
At a briefing in Pretoria, the president announced measures to help ignite investor confidence and prevent job losses.
The union's Etienne Vlok says the plan has the potential to create jobs and stabilise the clothing and textile industry.
However, Vlok says they are concerned about implementation.
“We are concerned about several matters, including how this stimulus will fit into government’s macro-economic policy, specifically the policy of inflation targeting, which may see inflation rising while we are in the recession and while the government is trying to boost the economy.”
