Ramaphosa pays respects to Edna Molewa’s family after minister’s death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa pays respects to Edna Molewa’s family after minister’s death

The president says the ANC and country has lost a really talented and knowledgeable person in government.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured on 22 May 2018 in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured on 22 May 2018 in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Bonga Dlulane 30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited the home of late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa in Pretoria on Saturday evening to pay his respects to her family.

Ramaphosa declared an immediate period of national mourning following Molewa’s passing at a hospital in Pretoria earlier on Saturday after falling ill while on a state visit to China.

She was 61 at the time of her sudden death.

Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) and the country has lost a really talented and knowledgeable person in government.

“We will forever remember Edna Molewa as one of those women who advocated women’s rights. She was also always trying to push the recognition of the role that women should play in our movement [and] in the country. And as far as the ANC is concerned, this is a very big loss.”

The president says he is saddened personally by Molewa’s sudden death.

“I’ve just sent my condolences to her mother, daughters, and family. It is a very sad moment, but we’ve also wished them strength.”

IMPECCABLE STRUGGLE RECORD

The Economic Freedom Fighters has also added its voices to the growing number of tributes to the late minister following the announcement of her death.

The red berets have described Molewa as an inspiration for being the first woman to become premier of the North West province.

The party's Sixolise Gcilishe said: “We pay special condolences to the family, friends and the ANC. Molewa was a hard-working minister and a public servant with an impeccable struggle record. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA