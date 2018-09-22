Public Protector irregular expenditure: Action taken against those guilty

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu made damning findings against the office of the Public Protector, saying that it lacks proper mechanism's to prevent non-compliance with the legislation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office says it will take action against officials who have been found guilty of any wrongdoing in the office's R19 million irregular expenditure bill.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu made damning findings against the office of the Public Protector, saying that it lacks proper mechanism's to prevent non-compliance with the legislation.

The report recently tabled in Parliament dates back to 2003 during Lawrence Mushwana and Thuli Madonsela's period.

Incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane's spokersperson Oupa Segalwe said: “We have taken action against some staff members. Some have received final written warnings. Some received letters asking them to explain themselves before any action can be taken. There are definitely going to be some steps taken against those found to have dropped the ball.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)