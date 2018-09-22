PSA confident Labour Court has jurisdiction to hear its matter
The union has taken the Departments of Public Works and Health to court over a Pretoria building that they allege is only 20% compliant with safety regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) will have to wait for about another two weeks before it can make its argument on the safety of a government building before a court.
However, the court has added a twist to the matter as the parties have been asked to motivate whether this case is the jurisdiction of the Labor Court.
The associations Tahir Maepa says they are happy to make their submission before the court next month.
“We are confident that the Labour Court has jurisdiction to hear the matter because this matter has to do with the interest of workers.”
