PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 21 September are as follows:

Powerball results: 28, 32, 39, 43, 46 PB: 8

PowerballPlus results: 33, 36, 40, 44, 50 PB: 19

For more details visit the National Lottery website.