Nkabinde: I was no longer comfortable in situation I was in at Ipid

Cedrick Nkabinde resigned from Ipid on Friday after agreeing to drop complaints accusing his former boss Robert McBride of unethical conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ipid investigator Cedric Nkabinde has denied he's leaving the watchdog for a position in the South African Police Service.

Nkabinde had claimed that McBride acted unethically when he allegedly allowed forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan to spearhead a probe into former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Nkabinde has also denied being paid to leave Ipid.

“I heard It has always been said that I was offered a position, which is a lie. It is not true. The only thing I did was apply for a lateral transfer back to the SAPS because I was no longer comfortable in the situation I was in at Ipid.”

The former investigator insists he is leaving as part of a mutual agreement and that he was not pushed out.

