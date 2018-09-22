Nkabinde: I was no longer comfortable in situation I was in at Ipid
Cedrick Nkabinde resigned from Ipid on Friday after agreeing to drop complaints accusing his former boss Robert McBride of unethical conduct.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Ipid investigator Cedric Nkabinde has denied he's leaving the watchdog for a position in the South African Police Service.
Nkabinde had claimed that McBride acted unethically when he allegedly allowed forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan to spearhead a probe into former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Nkabinde has also denied being paid to leave Ipid.
“I heard It has always been said that I was offered a position, which is a lie. It is not true. The only thing I did was apply for a lateral transfer back to the SAPS because I was no longer comfortable in the situation I was in at Ipid.”
The former investigator insists he is leaving as part of a mutual agreement and that he was not pushed out.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
