Motorists travelling far urged to be vigilant, make regular stops

The RTMC says it’s extremely concerned about two major bus crashes on the NI highway in Limpopo this week in which 20 people were killed.

FILE: A Western Cape traffic official doing speed enforcement. Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter
FILE: A Western Cape traffic official doing speed enforcement. Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Saturday marks the start of the long weekend the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on motorists travelling far to be vigilant and to make regular stops.

The RTMC says it’s extremely concerned about two major bus crashes on the NI highway in Limpopo this week in which 20 people were killed.

On Friday, at least nine people died, including a child, when the bus they were travelling in from Zimbabwe overturned.

On Monday, 11 commuters died when their bus crashed on the same road near Mokopong.

The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says preliminary investigations have shown human error played a major role in Friday’s crash.

“We have to step up visibility to ensure that there is support for drivers along the road, and identify those that are at risk of accidents and assist to make sure that loss of life is minimised.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

