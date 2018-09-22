Motorists travelling far urged to be vigilant, make regular stops
The RTMC says it’s extremely concerned about two major bus crashes on the NI highway in Limpopo this week in which 20 people were killed.
JOHANNESBURG - As Saturday marks the start of the long weekend the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on motorists travelling far to be vigilant and to make regular stops.
The RTMC says it’s extremely concerned about two major bus crashes on the NI highway in Limpopo this week in which 20 people were killed.
On Friday, at least nine people died, including a child, when the bus they were travelling in from Zimbabwe overturned.
On Monday, 11 commuters died when their bus crashed on the same road near Mokopong.
The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says preliminary investigations have shown human error played a major role in Friday’s crash.
“We have to step up visibility to ensure that there is support for drivers along the road, and identify those that are at risk of accidents and assist to make sure that loss of life is minimised.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
Alleged wife killer Rob Packham re-arrested
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Public Protector irregular expenditure: Action taken against those guilty
-
CT man fined over R3m for operating fraudulent vehicle licensing syndicate
-
Economists cautiously optimistic about Ramaphosa’s recovery plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.