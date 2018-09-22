Mixed reaction to Dan Plato's appointment as CT mayor

The Democratic Allice announced Plato as Cape Town mayor this week to take over from Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN- There’s been mixed reaction in the Western Cape following Dan Plato's appointment as Cape Town mayor.

The Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) says Plato has done nothing for the community during his tenure as Community Safety MEC.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced Plato as Cape Town mayor this week to take over from Patricia de Lille.

The forum claims Plato has not dealt with security issues while he was MEC.

CPF chairperson Martin Makhasa said: “The issue of the deployment of the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies, these things, we raised with MEC Dan Plato and we have pleaded with him.”

At the same time activist group, Reclaim the City claims violence has increased in the Cape Flats under Plato's watch.

Spokesperson Bevil Lucas said: “Under his watch, crime is extremely problematic on the Cape Flats. The nature of the crimes is extremely problematic [and] gangsterism has increased.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)