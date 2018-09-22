Mixed reaction to Dan Plato's appointment as CT mayor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mixed reaction to Dan Plato's appointment as CT mayor

The Democratic Allice announced Plato as Cape Town mayor this week to take over from Patricia de Lille.

FILE: Dan Plato. Picture: EWN
FILE: Dan Plato. Picture: EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN- There’s been mixed reaction in the Western Cape following Dan Plato's appointment as Cape Town mayor.

The Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) says Plato has done nothing for the community during his tenure as Community Safety MEC.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced Plato as Cape Town mayor this week to take over from Patricia de Lille.

The forum claims Plato has not dealt with security issues while he was MEC.

CPF chairperson Martin Makhasa said: “The issue of the deployment of the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies, these things, we raised with MEC Dan Plato and we have pleaded with him.”

At the same time activist group, Reclaim the City claims violence has increased in the Cape Flats under Plato's watch.

Spokesperson Bevil Lucas said: “Under his watch, crime is extremely problematic on the Cape Flats. The nature of the crimes is extremely problematic [and] gangsterism has increased.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA