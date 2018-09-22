Mindy Kaling's work home balance

-
Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa dies at age 61Local
-
DA in Gauteng 'moves full speed forward' ahead of 2019 electionsLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] DA launches election campaignLocal
-
India's Modi faces calls for resignation over French jet dealWorld
-
DA to reveal its 2019 election teamPolitics
-
Ace Magashule: I'm prepared to testify before state capture inquiryLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA in Gauteng 'moves full speed forward' ahead of 2019 electionsLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] DA launches election campaignLocal
-
DA to reveal its 2019 election teamPolitics
-
Ace Magashule: I'm prepared to testify before state capture inquiryLocal
-
Nkabinde: I was no longer comfortable in situation I was in at IpidLocal
-
Hawks clamping down on human traffickersLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cahill considers leaving Chelsea over lack of playing timeSport
-
Rejuvenated Woods out to improve poor Ryder Cup recordSport
-
Smith, Warner to mentor team mates on club returnSport
-
Naomi Osaka eases into Tokyo semisSport
-
Aguero extends Man City contract to 2021Sport
-
Ioane brothers lock in long-term contracts with NZ RugbySport
Popular Topics
-
Mindy Kaling's work home balanceLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018Local
-
Elton John signs with Universal 'for the rest of his career'Lifestyle
-
Nick Cannon wants to settle Kanye West rowLifestyle
-
Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummerLifestyle
-
Kenya lifts ban on lesbian movie ‘Rafiki’Africa
-
Duchess Meghan joined by her mother for launch of Grenfell cookbookLifestyle
-
1 in 6 teens who use cannabis will become addicted - studyLocal
-
Disney admits dark side for 'Star Wars'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH LIVE] DA launches election campaignLocal
-
DA to reveal its 2019 election teamPolitics
-
Political parties 'welcome with caution' Ramaphosa's recovery planLocal
-
Moerane report: Being a councillor opens individual up to patronage networkPolitics
-
Cosatu's Losi: I will stand up for workers' rights when ANC straysPolitics
-
Moerane report: Tender system root cause of KZN political murdersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Empowering women at centre of controlling population growth in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Dear Kessie Nair, racism is not an illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] The private use of marijuana legalised. Why it’s a good thingOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Turning and turning: tackling symbols of black painOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How far must people in Africa travel to get to a hospital?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why ex-offenders in SA should get a resettlement grantOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
'Proposed infrastructure fund will encourage private sector to participate'Local
-
Some economists give stimulus, recovery plan thumbs upLocal
-
Dissected new iPhones reveal Intel, Micron, Toshiba partsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reformLocal
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?Local
-
Economists cautiously optimistic about Ramaphosa’s recovery planLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
Mindy Kaling's work home balance
Mindy Kaling feels lucky to be able to create her own work schedule to fit around being a mother to her nine-month-old daughter Katherine Swati.
LONDON - Mindy Kaling feels lucky to be able to create her own work schedule to fit around motherhood.
The Mindy Project star says she is blessed to be able to shift her own workload to fit around her nine-month-old daughter Katherine Swati.
She said: "I'm creating my own opportunities. And when I do that, my baby comes to work a couple times a week, and I live 15 minutes away from [work], and I create our schedule, so if I need to take her to the doctor I can. I know that's not the case for everybody else, and I feel really lucky, but yeah, that's my life right now."
And the 39-year-old actress, comedian and writer wants to encourage acceptance of women being able to bring their children to work.
She added to People magazine: "You see all these photos of writers and you're like, 'Oh, there's nobody with gray hair or anyone older than 40.' And I'm 39, so that's frightening, especially when you have a baby. But what I've been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers' room ... is one of the most ageist places ever.
"There's more mature people working on shows. I think that's gonna be the next big push, actually, is making places so you can be a mom, have your kids, bring your kids to work if you need to. That's what Tracey Wigfield and I are doing on our new show. But I think it's a tiny bit sexist as well, and people are worried that because you have kids you won't be able to pay more attention. Any mother will tell you it makes you so razor-sharp focused on your career because you're so worried about money."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 20186 hours ago
-
Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummer18 hours ago
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex15 days ago
-
Nick Cannon wants to settle Kanye West row17 hours ago
-
[WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car12 days ago
-
[WATCH] Union on being a black actress in 'segregated' Hollywood & other things49 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.