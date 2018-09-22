Mindy Kaling's work home balance

Mindy Kaling feels lucky to be able to create her own work schedule to fit around being a mother to her nine-month-old daughter Katherine Swati.

She said: "I'm creating my own opportunities. And when I do that, my baby comes to work a couple times a week, and I live 15 minutes away from [work], and I create our schedule, so if I need to take her to the doctor I can. I know that's not the case for everybody else, and I feel really lucky, but yeah, that's my life right now."

And the 39-year-old actress, comedian and writer wants to encourage acceptance of women being able to bring their children to work.

She added to People magazine: "You see all these photos of writers and you're like, 'Oh, there's nobody with gray hair or anyone older than 40.' And I'm 39, so that's frightening, especially when you have a baby. But what I've been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers' room ... is one of the most ageist places ever.

"There's more mature people working on shows. I think that's gonna be the next big push, actually, is making places so you can be a mom, have your kids, bring your kids to work if you need to. That's what Tracey Wigfield and I are doing on our new show. But I think it's a tiny bit sexist as well, and people are worried that because you have kids you won't be able to pay more attention. Any mother will tell you it makes you so razor-sharp focused on your career because you're so worried about money."