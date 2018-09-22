Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizens
Speaking at Saturday’s DA launch of its 2019 election campaign, Maimane said at the heart of the land question is an injustice.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is committed to ensuring that more black South Africans are able to own land through secure private property rights across the country.
Hundreds of blue-clad DA supporters and members gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown for the launch.
#DACampaignLaunch This is the opposition party’s 2019 Campaign launch. The DA says it will have its focus on dealing with corruption, unemployment and crime. [KS] pic.twitter.com/T7OIE1wn0J— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2018
Maimane says only the DA has a plan to solve the land question for all South Africans.
He says issues concerning the police, corruption and state capture will be addressed head-on during the campaign.
“Team South Africa includes every single South African who wants to join us in building our country of our dreams, no matter how big or small your contributions are.”
The DA leader says also on the agenda is breaking down state-owned-enterprises.
“We must make sure that we build our cities to create sustainable infrastructure and support small businesses to thrive. This is our agenda for change.”
Maimane says the DA is going to make sure there's fair access to job opportunities for all.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
