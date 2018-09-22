Popular Topics
Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizens

Speaking at Saturday’s DA launch of its 2019 election campaign, Maimane said at the heart of the land question is an injustice.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses party supporters at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg. Maimane was speaking at the DA's launch of its 2019 election campaign. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses party supporters at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg. Maimane was speaking at the DA's launch of its 2019 election campaign. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is committed to ensuring that more black South Africans are able to own land through secure private property rights across the country.

Speaking at Saturday’s DA launch of its 2019 election campaign, Maimane said at the heart of the land question is an injustice.

Hundreds of blue-clad DA supporters and members gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown for the launch.

Maimane says only the DA has a plan to solve the land question for all South Africans.

He says issues concerning the police, corruption and state capture will be addressed head-on during the campaign.

“Team South Africa includes every single South African who wants to join us in building our country of our dreams, no matter how big or small your contributions are.”

The DA leader says also on the agenda is breaking down state-owned-enterprises.

“We must make sure that we build our cities to create sustainable infrastructure and support small businesses to thrive. This is our agenda for change.”

Maimane says the DA is going to make sure there's fair access to job opportunities for all.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

