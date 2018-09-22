Limpopo cop killer sentenced to life in jail

Caswell Mabasa shot and killed his girlfriend policewoman Tintswalo Nkuna in July three years ago in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo provincial police commissioner has welcomed the lengthy jail term handed down to a 36-year-old man for killing a police officer.

Caswell Mabasa was sentenced to an effective life imprisonment for murder by the Thohoyandou High Court.

Mabasa shot and killed his girlfriend policewoman Tintswalo Nkuna in July three years ago in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou.

He reported the matter to the police but claimed he didn't know what happened.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “Mabasa was sentenced to an effective life imprisonment for murder. The provincial commissioner has commended the team of detectives who worked tirelessly to bring this murderer to book.”