Limpopo cop killer sentenced to life in jail

-
Limpopo cop killer sentenced to life in jailLocal
-
Lesufi disappointed Park Town Boys victims' mothers say he failed themLocal
-
Increase of funding for sanitation at schools largely welcomedLocal
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018Local
-
Motorists travelling far urged to be vigilant, make regular stopsLocal
-
Public Protector irregular expenditure: Action taken against those guiltyLocal
Popular Topics
-
Lesufi disappointed Park Town Boys victims' mothers say he failed themLocal
-
Increase of funding for sanitation at schools largely welcomedLocal
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018Local
-
Motorists travelling far urged to be vigilant, make regular stopsLocal
-
Public Protector irregular expenditure: Action taken against those guiltyLocal
-
Some economists give stimulus, recovery plan thumbs upLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cahill considers leaving Chelsea over lack of playing timeSport
-
Rejuvenated Woods out to improve poor Ryder Cup recordSport
-
Smith, Warner to mentor team mates on club returnSport
-
Naomi Osaka eases into Tokyo semisSport
-
Aguero extends Man City contract to 2021Sport
-
Ioane brothers lock in long-term contracts with NZ RugbySport
Popular Topics
-
Elton John signs with Universal 'for the rest of his career'Lifestyle
-
Nick Cannon wants to settle Kanye West rowLifestyle
-
Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummerLifestyle
-
Kenya lifts ban on lesbian movie ‘Rafiki’Africa
-
Duchess Meghan joined by her mother for launch of Grenfell cookbookLifestyle
-
1 in 6 teens who use cannabis will become addicted - studyLocal
-
Disney admits dark side for 'Star Wars'Lifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] Why do so many people fall for fake profiles online?Opinion
-
More evidence exercise may be good for your moodLifestyle
-
Political parties 'welcome with caution' Ramaphosa's recovery planLocal
-
Moerane report: Being a councillor opens individual up to patronage networkPolitics
-
Cosatu's Losi: I will stand up for workers' rights when ANC straysPolitics
-
Moerane report: Tender system root cause of KZN political murdersPolitics
-
NMB Mayor Bobani keen to get on with job after court rulingPolitics
-
Ajay Gupta says he has evidence that he didn't attend meeting with Mcebisi JonasPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Empowering women at centre of controlling population growth in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Dear Kessie Nair, racism is not an illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] The private use of marijuana legalised. Why it’s a good thingOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Turning and turning: tackling symbols of black painOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How far must people in Africa travel to get to a hospital?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why ex-offenders in SA should get a resettlement grantOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Dissected new iPhones reveal Intel, Micron, Toshiba partsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reformLocal
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?Local
-
Economists cautiously optimistic about Ramaphosa’s recovery planLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa announces measures to stimulate SA economyBusiness
-
‘Much-needed hospital supplies to be bought, critical positions to be filled’Business
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
Limpopo cop killer sentenced to life in jail
Caswell Mabasa shot and killed his girlfriend policewoman Tintswalo Nkuna in July three years ago in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo provincial police commissioner has welcomed the lengthy jail term handed down to a 36-year-old man for killing a police officer.
Caswell Mabasa was sentenced to an effective life imprisonment for murder by the Thohoyandou High Court.
Mabasa shot and killed his girlfriend policewoman Tintswalo Nkuna in July three years ago in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou.
He reported the matter to the police but claimed he didn't know what happened.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “Mabasa was sentenced to an effective life imprisonment for murder. The provincial commissioner has commended the team of detectives who worked tirelessly to bring this murderer to book.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Alleged wife killer Rob Packham re-arrested12 hours ago
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit15 hours ago
-
CT man fined over R3m for operating fraudulent vehicle licensing syndicate12 hours ago
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral21 hours ago
-
Public Protector irregular expenditure: Action taken against those guilty44 minutes ago
-
Economists cautiously optimistic about Ramaphosa’s recovery plan13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.