Lesufi disappointed Park Town Boys victims' mothers say he failed them

A group of mothers has accused the Education Department of not doing enough to fight the culture of silence and toxic traditions at boys schools around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says it’s unfortunate that the efforts of the Education Department to stabilise the situation at Parktown Boys have gone unnoticed.

This is in light of Parktown Boys High former water polo coach Collan Rex's conviction of 144 counts of sexual assault.

The parents have called on the national Education Department to intervene.

Lesufi says his department has done all it can to deal with the problem.

“I think it is within their right. We will give the minister the report. But I really find it hard to believe these people can say we did not act or intervene, or that we didn’t mechanisms to resolve. I personally met with them not less than four times.

