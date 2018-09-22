KZN police make breakthrough in Phoenix triple murder case
Authorities says they've arrested a 45-year-old man who is known to the family and will be appearing in court on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough in the Phoenix triple murder case where a mother and her two daughters were found dead in their own home on Friday.
Authorities say they've arrested a 45-year-old man who is known to the family and will be appearing in court on Tuesday.
It’s understood the woman's husband made the grim discovery after returning from working overnight.
The police's Thulani Zwane said: “We can confirm that a 45-year-old man has been arrested. He will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing a charge of three counts of murder… he is known to the family as well.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
