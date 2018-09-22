Jane brace helps Banyana Banyana retain Cosafa title

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Jane brace helps Banyana Banyana retain Cosafa title

The South African national women's football side defeated Cameroon 2-1 to win the title.

Banyana Banyana players celebrate a victory in the 2018 Cosafa Women's Championship. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
Banyana Banyana players celebrate a victory in the 2018 Cosafa Women's Championship. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Refiloe Jane scored a brace to help Banyana Banyana retain their Cosafa Women's Championship title in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The South African national women's football side defeated Cameroon 2-1 to win the title.

Jane opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a thunderous drive from just outside the penalty area.

Cameroon levelled matters in the 68th minute through Ngo Mbeleck.

The score remained locked at 1-1 for the rest of the match, raising the spectre of a penalty shootout.

Jane, though, struck at the death to hand South Africa a second consecutive Cosafa Women's Championship title.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA