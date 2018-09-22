Jane brace helps Banyana Banyana retain Cosafa title
The South African national women's football side defeated Cameroon 2-1 to win the title.
JOHANNESBURG - Refiloe Jane scored a brace to help Banyana Banyana retain their Cosafa Women's Championship title in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Jane opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a thunderous drive from just outside the penalty area.
Cameroon levelled matters in the 68th minute through Ngo Mbeleck.
The score remained locked at 1-1 for the rest of the match, raising the spectre of a penalty shootout.
Jane, though, struck at the death to hand South Africa a second consecutive Cosafa Women's Championship title.
