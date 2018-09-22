Increase of funding for sanitation at schools largely welcomed
Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his economic stimulus package address on Friday that government is planning on completing over 1,000 school sanitation facility improvement projects.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to increase funding for sanitation at schools has been largely welcomed.
Ramaphosa announced during his economic stimulus package address on Friday that government is planning on completing over 1,000 school sanitation facility improvement projects.
University of Limpopo water and sanitation lecturer Trevor Mulaudzi says this will drastically improve the lives of young people.
Mulaudzi says sanitation is important for children's health.
“When the children don’t go to the toilet when they are at school, they also have defence mechanisms, they avoid drinking water.”
