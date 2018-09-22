Hawks clamping down on human traffickers
The past few days have seen at least four alleged human traffickers appearing in Cape Town courts.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have warned its investigators will continue to clamp down on human traffickers preying on unsuspecting victims.
One of the alleged human trafficker recruited victims under false pretences to travel from Springbok to Cape Town, upon their arrival, they were then allegedly coerced into a life of drugs and prostitution.
Three other alleged recruiters, Vincent Onyejekwa, Uche Ezenwa and Chizoba Uba are accused of luring and transporting victims from Johannesburg to Cape Town with promises of lucrative job opportunities.
Onyejekwa and Uba appeared in the Bellville Regional Court on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: The matter was postponed for bail application to 18 October for EzenwA, while Uba is out on R5,000 bail.”
