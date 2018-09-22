Parliament: Edna Molewa was a fine & dedicated servant leader

It’s understood Molewa's passing comes after she had fallen ill while on a state visit to China.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa was a “fine and dedicated servant leader”.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Thandi Modise, have added their voice in expressing sorrow at the passing of Molewa who died at a hospital in Pretoria.

It’s understood Molewa's passing comes after she had fallen ill while on a state visit to China.

Parliament's presiding offers say the late minister worked with absolute dedication and integrity.

Molewa became a member of Parliament in 1994 when she was elected as the first female chairperson of the Trade and Industry Portfolio Committee.

Parliament's presiding offers say her passing is a tragedy and a great loss to the country and the continent.

African National Congress deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte is set to visit the Molewa family later Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi has added her voice in expressing shock at the death of Molewa.

The National Freedom Party leader says she is lost for words and is devastated by the news of Molewa's passing.

She says the late minister was one of a kind.

kaMagwaza-Msibi’s spokesperson Canaan Mdletshe says Molewa was like a sister to the deputy minister.

“KaMagwaza-Msibi was only four months in the executive when she fell sick and Minister Molewa was the first minister who actually arrived in hospital to wish her well. And she [kaMagwaza-Msibi] is saddened by her passing and she conveys her sincere condolences to the entire Molewa family.”

