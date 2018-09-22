Edna Molewa was a champion of the environment, says Ramaphosa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Edna Molewa was a champion of the environment, says Ramaphosa

The president is due to visit the Molewa family sometime on Saturday.

Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa attends a press conference at the COP22 climate conference on 17 November 2016 in Marrakesh. Picture: AFP
Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa attends a press conference at the COP22 climate conference on 17 November 2016 in Marrakesh. Picture: AFP
Ayanda Nyathi 13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the passing of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa as a devastating loss.

Molewa died at the age of 61.

It’s understood that she had fallen ill during her official visit to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in China and passed on at a hospital in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa is due to visit the Molewa family sometime on Saturday.

He's expressed his condolences to the family and says Molewa was known as a champion of the environment.

The president has also thanked Molewa for her contribution to the country's fight for liberation.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says that Ramaphosa has ordered a period of national mourning with immediate effect and directed that all flags be flown at half-mast at all government buildings, as well as the South African missions abroad.

At the same time, while celebrating World Rhino Day on Saturday, the CEO of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Dr Morné du Plessis says they are shocked by Molewa's sudden passing.

“She was very devoted to her portfolio, it’s probably an area of work that she arrived at quite late in her life. But, when she was made Minister of Environment Affairs she took it so seriously.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA