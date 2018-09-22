Edna Molewa was a champion of the environment, says Ramaphosa
The president is due to visit the Molewa family sometime on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the passing of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa as a devastating loss.
It’s understood that she had fallen ill during her official visit to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in China and passed on at a hospital in Pretoria.
He's expressed his condolences to the family and says Molewa was known as a champion of the environment.
The president has also thanked Molewa for her contribution to the country's fight for liberation.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says that Ramaphosa has ordered a period of national mourning with immediate effect and directed that all flags be flown at half-mast at all government buildings, as well as the South African missions abroad.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced, with profound sadness, that Minister of Environmental Affairs Ms Edna Molewa passed away today, Saturday 22 September 2018, after a period of illness. Minister Molewa passed away at a Pretoria hospital. https://t.co/3i9S7ZyI67— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 22, 2018
At the same time, while celebrating World Rhino Day on Saturday, the CEO of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Dr Morné du Plessis says they are shocked by Molewa's sudden passing.
“She was very devoted to her portfolio, it’s probably an area of work that she arrived at quite late in her life. But, when she was made Minister of Environment Affairs she took it so seriously.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
