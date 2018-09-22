Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa dies at age 61

Gunmen kill 24 at Iran army parade, Tehran blames US ally
Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has died at the age of 61.
JOHANNESBURG - Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has died at the age of 61.
She passed away on Saturday following a period of illness.
The minister was also an African National Congress (ANC) NEC member.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the family, saying that the minister's death is a "devastating loss to our nation and to the global community."
More to follow.
Statement on the passing of Edna Molewa from ANC pic.twitter.com/Jv9rYqmn96— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2018
#EdnaMolewa President Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the family of Minister Molewa. pic.twitter.com/kOSkpKsSGj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2018
