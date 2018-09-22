Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa dies at age 61

Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has died at the age of 61.

She passed away on Saturday following a period of illness.

The minister was also an African National Congress (ANC) NEC member.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the family, saying that the minister's death is a "devastating loss to our nation and to the global community."

More to follow.

Statement on the passing of Edna Molewa from ANC pic.twitter.com/Jv9rYqmn96 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2018