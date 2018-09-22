DA to reveal its 2019 election team

India's Modi faces calls for resignation over French jet deal
Hundreds of supporters have gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg for the announcement.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA will reveal its 2019 election team as it gears up for next year's elections.
DA leader Mmusi Mainamne will unveil the party's election campaign.
The party has announced its premier candidates in the past weeks with Alan Winde announced as the candidate for Western Cape where the party has majority support.
