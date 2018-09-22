DA in Gauteng 'moves full speed forward' ahead of 2019 elections
The DA leadership in Gauteng says it is shifting gears as it moves full speed forward ahead of the 2019 national elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA says it is serious about taking Gauteng, the Northern Cape as well as retaining the Western Cape provinces in next year’s national elections.
The official launch of the DA’s campaign is in full swing at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is set to announce the core team which will travel with him throughout the country during the campaign.
The opposition party says 2019’s highly contested elections will be stiff competition but it’s really about the people of the nation.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event is DA leader in Gauteng John Moody said: "This is our South Africa and the DA is not some institution or some club of some people. We are South Africans working towards a better South Africa and we are saying we are right-minded in wanting to see a better future, join us, together as a collective we can bring about a better South Africa that we all pray and hope for.”
He says the political centre of South Africa is in Gauteng and that’s what the party is after.
WATCH: DA launches election campaign
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
