Bellville taxi rank closed due to ongoing taxi-related violence

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works has confirmed that the Bellville taxi rank is closed due to ongoing violence.

Earlier on Saturday, there had been more shooting believed to be taxi-related.

The department says violence erupted between Cata-affiliated Bellville Taxi Association and Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association.

The department says the registrar has informed both associations of their suspension with immediate effect.

On Friday, three people were shot and wounded at the rank.

Two of the victims were bystanders and the third man was shot allegedly by police.

The Transport Department spokesperson Siphesihle Dube said: "SAPS, metro police, and traffic authorities have already implemented operational plans to secure the Bellville interchange. Our officials are also working with the teams to clamp down on the violence and to make sure that commuters are safe.

"A determination whether the taxi rank will be opened again will be made once the authorities have deemed it safe for commuters."

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)