Ace Magashule: I'm prepared to testify before state capture inquiry

He claims that is willing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry if called to do so. As it would give him an opportunity to relate many other stories to the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he is prepared to testify before the state capture inquiry if he is implicated in any wrongdoing.

Magashule made the remarks during a lecture in he delivered to members of the South African Students Congress in the Free State on Friday.

It was his first address since allegations surfaced that he was part of a plot to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa from power. Magashule says he has no time to plot against the current ruling party leadership.

Magashule is accused of being part of a group that plans to unseat the president after a photograph published in the Sunday Times shows him meeting with former President Zuma at a Durban hotel.

The secretary-general says there's no ANC leadership that will stop him from meeting with Zuma.

He claims that is willing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry if called to do so. As it would give him an opportunity to relate many other stories to the commission.

Magashule's remarks are widely viewed as a response to president Pamaphosa's speech at the Cosatu congress earlier this week, where he slammed those who meet in dark corners plotting his removal as president of the ANC and country.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)