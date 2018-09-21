Zuma used courts to delay setting up state capture commission, court told
This was among the submissions on Thursday at the Pretoria High Court from parties opposing Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order made against him.
CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma has been accused of abusing the courts to delay setting up the state capture commission of inquiry.
This was among the submissions on Thursday at the Pretoria High Court from parties opposing Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order made against him.
The former president unsuccessfully challenged the remedial action and was ordered to personally pay the costs because he was reckless.
Counsel for the Democratic Alliance, Advocate Steven Budlender told the High Court that for another court to reconsider a personal costs order, the applicant would have to show that the court’s exercise of discretion was unjudicial or the decision based on the wrong principle.
He says that former President Jacob Zuma provided neither of these grounds, instead, he simply claimed that the court was wrong and that another would find differently.
Zuma argued that he urgently wanted to establish a commission of inquiry, but he approached the courts because he has concerns about the remedial action.
Budlender says the correct approach would have been to set up the commission, then seek a declaratory order on the issues he was unhappy with.
Instead, the advocate says Zuma used the review proceedings to delay the inquiry.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ajay Gupta says he has evidence that he didn't attend meeting with Mcebisi Jonas
-
Woman’s body found in Krugersdorp dam
-
Zuma accused of deploying delaying tactics disguised as disputes
-
SA needs turn-around package, not stimulus package - economist
-
ANC retracts statement on monetary policy
-
ANC councillor shot and killed near Pretoria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.