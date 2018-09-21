Zuma used courts to delay setting up state capture commission, court told

This was among the submissions on Thursday at the Pretoria High Court from parties opposing Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order made against him.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma has been accused of abusing the courts to delay setting up the state capture commission of inquiry.

The former president unsuccessfully challenged the remedial action and was ordered to personally pay the costs because he was reckless.

Counsel for the Democratic Alliance, Advocate Steven Budlender told the High Court that for another court to reconsider a personal costs order, the applicant would have to show that the court’s exercise of discretion was unjudicial or the decision based on the wrong principle.

He says that former President Jacob Zuma provided neither of these grounds, instead, he simply claimed that the court was wrong and that another would find differently.

Zuma argued that he urgently wanted to establish a commission of inquiry, but he approached the courts because he has concerns about the remedial action.

Budlender says the correct approach would have been to set up the commission, then seek a declaratory order on the issues he was unhappy with.

Instead, the advocate says Zuma used the review proceedings to delay the inquiry.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)