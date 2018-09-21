World Rugby advise teams to cover up tattoos at Japan World Cup
World Rugby has advised both players and supporters to cover up tattoos during the Japan 2019 World Cup to avoid causing offence to their hosts.
In Japan, tattoos have long been associated with members of ‘yakuza’ crime syndicates and tattooed visitors can often find themselves banned from gyms and the more traditional hot springs bathhouses known as onsens.
“We have done a lot in the last year or so with the teams to get them to understand that,” tournament director Alan Gilpin told the British press before they left for Japan’s one year to go celebrations on Thursday.
“When we raised it a year or so ago we were probably expecting a frustrated reaction from teams, and there hasn’t been at all. We won’t force any teams to cover up, but they want to because they want to be seen to be respecting the Japanese culture.
“We will make (Japanese) people aware around the facilities that players will use in the country that people with tattoos in a Rugby World Cup context are not part of the Yakuza, the Japanese mafia,” added Gilpin.
Tattoos are common among players, especially those with Pacific Island heritage, with the likes of All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams, Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor boasting intricate designs on the arms and torsos.
New Zealand Rugby say their players will be made aware of cultural sensitivities before they visit Japan for a Bledisloe Cup test next month and the World Cup next year.
“When any of our teams tour we endeavour to be respectful of the local customs and culture, and this will be no different when we visit Japan both this year and next year,” NZR’s Nigel Cass told local media.
Education of and engagement with Japan’s culture is being treated with the high importance by many teams in the build-up to next year’s showpiece.
The Welsh Rugby Football Union have already run two training camps with Japanese coaches at their training base in Kitakyushu.
England head coach Eddie Jones, who spent four years in charge of the Japanese national team, has told his coaching staff to learn some basic Japanese before the tournament starts.
