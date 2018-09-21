[WATCH] Dad reunited with ‘93 Ford Mustang he sold to pay wife’s medical bills

Dissected new iPhones reveal Intel, Micron, Toshiba parts
Wesley Ryan parted with his beloved 1993 Ford Mustang to pay for his wife’s medical bills.
CAPE TOWN - US siblings reduced their father to tears when they presented him with a car he had sold about 12 years ago when their mother was diagnosed with cancer and needed surgery.
The siblings, who had fond memories of the car, wanted to show their appreciation to their father for his sacrifice.
The father was overcome with emotion when he saw the car.
Posted by Jake Ryan on Saturday, 1 September 2018
Did something last night to surprise the old man. If you knew my dad back in the day in his hay day, you knew this car...Posted by Jake Ryan on Saturday, 1 September 2018
