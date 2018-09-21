[UPDATE] Five shot, including a girl, 8, in Syracuse, New York - police

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

[UPDATE] Five shot, including a girl, 8, in Syracuse, New York - police

The Syracuse Firefighters union reported seven victims from the shooting on the city’s Midland Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

Picture: AFP
Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

SYRACUSE - Five people were shot, including an eight-year-old girl, in Syracuse, New York on Thursday, the city’s police chief said.

Police responded to a shooting in the city in upstate New York shortly after 9pm local time, the department said in a statement posted on Twitter by a producer for National Public Radio.

“This is very tragic event,” Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler said during a news conference. “This is something that cannot occur in our community.”

Fowler did not disclose the condition of the five wounded people.

The Syracuse Firefighters union reported earlier that seven people were shot on Midland Avenue in the city, according to a Facebook post.

News website Syracuse.com reported that the shooting took place at a family gathering to remember a person who died of cancer.

The website said ambulances were seen driving away from the scene with a police escort at about 9:15pm.

Syracuse is about 250 miles (402km) northwest of New York City.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA