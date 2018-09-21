Tshwane police hunt suspects responsible for ANC councillor's murder

Esther Matumane was travelling with her two children and a male passenger when they came under attack on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Pretoria.

Matumane died in hospital and the passenger was wounded, while the children escaped unharmed.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)