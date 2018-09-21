Trump tells Spain wall across Sahara will solve migrant issue, claims official
According to Spanish Foreign Minister, Josepo Borrell, Trump said the way to prevent migrants crossing into Europe via the Mediterranean was to build a wall over the Sahara Desert.
LONDON - The Spanish Foreign Minister claims that US President Donald Trump told him that the way to solve Europe's migrant crisis was to build a wall across the Sahara.
This echoes one of Trump's campaign pledges to build a wall between the US and Mexico to keep out illegal migrants from the south.
Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell visited the United States of America (USA) in June.
The former President of the European Parliament claims that Donald Trump and he were discussing migration when Trump said the way to prevent migrants crossing into Europe via the Mediterranean was to build a wall over the Sahara Desert.
It's reported that Trump also thought the length of the barrier would be shorter than his planned wall between Mexico and the USA. In fact, it would need to be half as long again. Spain has no sovereignty over the Sahara and Borrell says he disagreed with the strategy.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
