Trump tells Spain wall across Sahara will solve migrant issue, claims official

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Trump tells Spain wall across Sahara will solve migrant issue, claims official

According to Spanish Foreign Minister, Josepo Borrell, Trump said the way to prevent migrants crossing into Europe via the Mediterranean was to build a wall over the Sahara Desert.

FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

LONDON - The Spanish Foreign Minister claims that US President Donald Trump told him that the way to solve Europe's migrant crisis was to build a wall across the Sahara.

This echoes one of Trump's campaign pledges to build a wall between the US and Mexico to keep out illegal migrants from the south.

Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell visited the United States of America (USA) in June.

The former President of the European Parliament claims that Donald Trump and he were discussing migration when Trump said the way to prevent migrants crossing into Europe via the Mediterranean was to build a wall over the Sahara Desert.

It's reported that Trump also thought the length of the barrier would be shorter than his planned wall between Mexico and the USA. In fact, it would need to be half as long again. Spain has no sovereignty over the Sahara and Borrell says he disagreed with the strategy.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA