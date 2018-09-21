Taxi drivers attack ambulance responding to patient in Philippi

ResqMedix crew were responding to a sick patient in the area when they came under attack by taxi drivers.

CAPE TOWN - Ambulance services have been warned to avoid the Philippi area in Cape Town.

This follows an attack on a ResqMedix Ambulance Service van on Thursday night.

The ResqMedix crew were responding to a sick patient in the area when they came under attack by taxi drivers.

The taxi drivers damaged the ambulance.

Spokesperson Warren Cupido says the motive for the attack is still unclear.

“On Thursday night, paramedics were dispatched in Philippi, Brown Farm, for a patient who was experiencing labour pains. When they entered the area, they were blocked off by taxis.”

The crew escaped the scene unharmed and managed to transport a patient safely.

“The taxi drivers knocked against the ambulance a few times. It took them approximately three hours to arrive on the scene. They were a bit shaken up, and fortunately, they were not harmed.”

Important notice to all ambulance service providers covering the Phillipi area , it just took our crew 3 hours to a scene because they were surrounded, blocked , knocked and the ambulance hit by taxi drivers.... https://t.co/yhX7abvwa6 — resq medix (@Resq_Medix) September 20, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)