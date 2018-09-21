Suspected hijacker arrested after shootout with JMPD officers
It’s understood the suspect and his accomplice allegedly hijacked a car from the Johannesburg CBD on Friday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - A suspected hijacker has been arrested in Soweto following a shootout with Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the pair were tracked down to Orlando West, where the shootout happened.
“The officers traced the car to Orlando West, where a shootout took place. One suspect managed to escape and the other was arrested. And officers also recovered one illegal firearm.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
