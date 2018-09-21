'Stimulus package to re-prioritise focus on economic growth activities, jobs'
The agricultural and mining sectors, as well as the township and rural economies, were highlighted in the plan which was revealed by the president in Pretoria on Thursday.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the central element of government's economic stimulus package is the re-prioritising of spending on specific programmes that advance economic growth.
The agricultural and mining sectors, as well as the township and rural economies, were highlighted in the plan which was revealed by the president in Pretoria on Thursday.
Ramaphosa says the stimulus package involves strategic investment and development.
“The central element of the economic stimulus and recovery plan is the re-prioritisation of spending towards activities that have the greatest impact on economic growth, domestic demand and job creation with a particular emphasis on township and rural economies, but also affecting women and the youth.”
He says spending will be re-directed towards provincial and national roads, human settlements and public transport.
Ramaphosa says 57 priority municipalities have been identified for increased infrastructure spending in the short term.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces economic stimulus package
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
'R400bn fund to transform infrastructure projects'
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Ramaphosa: Tough visa relations to be eased for tourism, business
-
Ramaphosa details economic stimulus package to revive economy
-
South Africa's Clicks CEO to retire, names insider as successor
-
Political parties 'welcome with caution' Ramaphosa's recovery plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.