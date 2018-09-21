'Stimulus package to re-prioritise focus on economic growth activities, jobs'

The agricultural and mining sectors, as well as the township and rural economies, were highlighted in the plan which was revealed by the president in Pretoria on Thursday.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the central element of government's economic stimulus package is the re-prioritising of spending on specific programmes that advance economic growth.

The agricultural and mining sectors, as well as the township and rural economies, were highlighted in the plan which was revealed by the president in Pretoria on Thursday.

Ramaphosa says the stimulus package involves strategic investment and development.

“The central element of the economic stimulus and recovery plan is the re-prioritisation of spending towards activities that have the greatest impact on economic growth, domestic demand and job creation with a particular emphasis on township and rural economies, but also affecting women and the youth.”

He says spending will be re-directed towards provincial and national roads, human settlements and public transport.

Ramaphosa says 57 priority municipalities have been identified for increased infrastructure spending in the short term.

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces economic stimulus package

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)