Still no sign of German tourist who went missing in Plettenberg Bay

CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a German tourist who has gone missing in Plettenberg Bay.

Niels Szenbek booked in at the Tsitsikamma Sunrise Caravan Park a week ago.

He was last seen by the owner last Saturday and police were informed of his disappearance two days later.

The police's Malcolm Poje says their search is continuing.

“The search is still ongoing in Plettenberg Bay. We haven’t had any breakthroughs, but the search continues. Anybody who knows about his whereabouts are urged to call the Plettenberg Bay police.”

Meanwhile, the search for Norwegian student Marie Ostbo who disappeared in Sedgefield in April has been called off.

The 21-year-old was last seen walking along a beach after having dinner with a group of friends.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)