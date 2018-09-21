Section of N1 reopened following deadly Limpopo bus crash
More than 50 passengers were travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg when the bus overturned.
JOHANNESBURG - A section of the N1 highway between Polokwane and Mokopane has been reopened following Friday morning’s deadly bus crash which claimed the lives of at least 10 people.
More than 50 passengers were travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg when the bus overturned.
Dozens of passengers are recovering in a hospital.
Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.
“We are checking everything that could possibly contribute to the cause of the incident, including driver fitness, their ability to drive, weather conditions, visibility at the time and the roadworthiness of the vehicle,” Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said.
HUMAN ERROR
The RTMC says preliminary investigations show human error is to blame for Friday morning’s deadly bus crash.
Just four days ago another bus crashed on the N1 in Limpopo, killing 11 people.
Zwane says they are checking the roadworthiness of the bus along with the licence of the driver.
“We’ve had two accidents in one week. We have to step up visibility in the province and municipality as we approach the weekend because of the many people who will be travelling.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
